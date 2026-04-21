 Lokayukta Nets Three PWD Officials In ₹2.5 Lakh Bribery Case In Indore
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Lokayukta Nets Three PWD Officials In ₹2.5 Lakh Bribery Case In Indore

Two officials of the Public Works Department were caught red-handed accepting ₹2.5 lakh in a bribery case by the Lokayukta Police in Indore on Tuesday. The accused had allegedly demanded ₹3.5 lakh from a contractor to clear pending dues. A third official was also named in the case; investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
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Two PWD Officers Caught Taking ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe In Indore Lokayukta Trap, One Accused | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta Police in Indore on Tuesday trapped two senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Division-1, while accepting bribes of ₹2.5 lakh.

The action was carried out under the directive of Director General (Lokayukta) Yogesh Deshmukh and Deputy Inspector General of Police Shri Manoj Kumar Singh.

3 PWD officials under Lokayukta scanner

According to reports, Executive Engineer Jaidev Gautam was caught red-handed accepting ₹1.5 lakh at his official residence, while Sub-Divisional Officer T.K. Jain was trapped taking ₹1 lakh under the porch of his office premises.

Sub-engineer Anshu Dubey was also accused of demanding a bribe but did not accept the amount during the trap as the offered amount was lower than demanded.

The complainant, contractor Rajpal Singh Panwar a Resident of Pithampur alleged that the accused officials demanded ₹3.5 lakh to clear the final bill of a road construction project worth over ₹4.5 crore.

Acting on his complaint, the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment verified the allegations and formed a trap team, which executed the operation successfully.

Accused-1: ₹1,50,000/-

Accused-2: ₹1,00,000/-

Total: ₹2,50,000/-

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Probe underway

A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is underway.

Officials said the Lokayukta organisation continues to intensify its drive against corruption and has urged citizens to report any such demands by government officials.

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