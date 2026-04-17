Assistant Revenue Inspector In Lokayukta Net, Caught Accepting ₹15k Bribe In PMAY Case In Bhikangaon |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta arrested an assistant revenue inspector (ARI) of the Bhikangaon municipal council for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 in connection with the release of the second instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The accused, Mayank Jain, 34, was caught red-handed at his office premises around 12.30 pm on Friday while accepting the bribe.

According to Lokayukta officials, complainant Siraj Pathan, 35, a resident of Ward 6 in Bhikangaon, lodged a complaint stating that Rs one lakh had already been released as the first instalment for a house sanctioned under the scheme in the name of his wife, Ayesha Pathan. Jain had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to process the second instalment.

Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta team laid a trap and caught the official while accepting the bribe.

Following the arrest, the team took Jain to the PWD rest house for further legal formalities. A case has been registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Director General Yogesh Deshmukh as part of an ongoing anti-corruption drive. The team included inspector Sachin Pateria, PRO Dinesh Mishra and other personnel.

According to officials, 444 houses have been sanctioned under the PMAY in the Bhikangaon municipal area. While most beneficiaries have received the first instalment, the process of releasing the second instalment is currently underway.