Two more corona warriors of Indore Police discharged from hospital

Two more policemen, who were undergoing treatment in a city hospital, defeated coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The officials welcomed them and congratulated them.

Head constable Purushottam Sharma from Juni Indore police station and Sainik Rupchandra Kamle from Traffic police Mhow were discharged from SAIMS after their Covid-19 report tested negative because of their will power.

Welcoming the policemen, IG Vivek Sharma and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said the policemen, who returned home after defeating the decease, are brave soldiers of city police. The officials also boosted their morale. The policemen were welcomed by fellow police officers and employees by clapping.