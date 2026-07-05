Two Months After Love Marriage, 20-Year-Old Printing Press Worker Hangs Himself To Death In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old printing press worker allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself after two months of his love marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. No suicide note was found.

The incident occurred in Huzurganj under the Malharganj police station area of ​​Indore.

According to the police, the deceased was a 20-year-old identified as Raju, son of Bhagirath Verma and a resident of Huzurganj.

On Saturday evening, the family received information that Raju had hanged himself at his home; they rushed to the scene immediately upon hearing the news.

Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute between the couple, though the family has expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Family members stated that Raju had entered into a love marriage about two months ago.

Following the wedding, the couple had been living separately from the rest of the family. Raju worked at a printing press.

The deceased's brother, has expressed suspicion regarding the suicide and demanded an impartial investigation into the entire incident.

He stated that there were frequent disputes between the couple, and family members had often tried to counsel them.

No suicide note found

The Malharganj police stated that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Family members and other relevant individuals are being questioned to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the investigation findings.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, and initiated a investigation.