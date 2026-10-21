Two Men Arrested With 254 Grams Of MD Drugs Worth ₹25.4 Lakh In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Crime Branch arrested two men with 254 grams of MD drugs in their possession near the Super Corridor area in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The action followed a tip-off that a person carrying a large quantity of MD drugs had arrived in the city to supply the contraband. Acting on the information, the team reached the spot and apprehended the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said, "Under the direction of the Chief Minister, the Commissioner of Police has been continuously instructing the Crime Branch to take action against illegal narcotics on a war footing. Acting on a tip-off received on Tuesday, the Crime Branch team reached the spot and apprehended the suspects, identified as Sameer Khan and his father-in-law, Zakir Hussain. A total of 254 grams of MD drugs, worth approximately Rs25.4 lakh, was seized from their possession."

During preliminary interrogation, police learnt that Sameer Khan, who studied up to Class 8, was engaged in the business of buying and selling garlic. A previous case was also registered against him. Zakir Hussain, who studied up to Class 12, operates a toast stall, the DCP said.

"During questioning, the suspects told police that Sameer's father had undergone bypass surgery, leaving the family burdened with debt. He turned to the illegal sale of narcotic substances to repay the debt. The suspects had brought the contraband to Indore during the festive season, anticipating an increase in demand for drugs," the officer said.

Both suspects are residents of Mandsaur. Police will seek their remand for further questioning and attempt to trace the source of the drugs. Those found involved in supplying the contraband will also be named as accused in the case if charges are formally filed against them, Tripathi added.