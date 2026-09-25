From Wedding Bells To Drug Bust; Indore Police Arrested Six People In Two Cases And Seized 64 Grams Of MD Worth ₹3.50 Lakh

From Wedding Bells To Drug Bust; Indore Police Arrested Six People In Two Cases And Seized 64 Grams Of MD Worth Rs 3.50 Lakh | AI Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested six people in two cases and seized 64 grams of MD worth Rs 3.50 lakh. Among those arrested was an alleged drug supplier whose wedding was scheduled four days later.

Police arrested Shehzad Chowdhury and Mohammad Saddam near Niranjanpur Vegetable Market and seized 55.68 grams of MD worth Rs 3 lakh from them, along with an unnumbered motorcycle.

During questioning, the duo allegedly told police they had procured the drugs from Sheikh Anas of Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Using technical inputs from the Cyber Cell, police traced Anas to Kota and arrested him on Sep 23. Police said Anas allegedly told them he had turned to drug smuggling to fund his upcoming wedding in Indore.

2 Women Among 3 Held After Flat Raid

On Sep 21, a police team patrolling Mahalaxmi Nagar checked an Airbnb-booked flat after hearing loud shouting. Police found Harsh Sharma, Rupali Rawal and Rani Kaushal inside and seized 9.17 grams of MD worth Rs 50,000.

A case was registered under Sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act. Police are investigating the role of the flat owner, while the three accused remain in police remand.

Police said Rawal has previous cases, including an attempt-to-murder case registered at Khajrana police station and an earlier NDPS case in Kanadiya. Chowdhury and Saddam also have previous criminal cases, including under the NDPS Act.