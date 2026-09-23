Massive ₹1.19 Crore Drug Haul In Indore As DRI Arrests Nigerian Woman With Amphetamine, MDMA | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Nigerian woman travelling in a bus from Indore to Pune carrying narcotics and psychotropic drugs from Indore on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence that a female passenger travelling by bus would be carrying drugs in her baggage, the officers of the DRI identified and intercepted the foreign national at Purple Bus Travel Agency, near HP petrol pump, Vijay Udyog Nagar, Teen Imli 'chauraha', Indore.

A thorough examination of her baggage resulted in recovery of multiple polythene bags containing white crystalline substance and multiple colour tablets.

Each polythene bag was opened and the substances were tested with a field drug detection kit.

The recovered substances tested positive for amphetamine, MDMA used for ecstasy and cannabis.

Drugs worth Rs 1.19 crore seized

A total of 1,120 grams of amphetamine in powder, crystalline form, 296 grams of amphetamine MDMA (ecstasy) in tablet form and 10 grams of hydroponic weed ('ganja') having grey market value of Rs 1.19 crore were seized.

The Nigerian drug trafficker was arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.