Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Indore; FIR Registered Against Driver | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man injured in a road accident in Indore’s Bhanwarkuan area succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday.

The victim was hit by an unidentified vehicle while returning home on his motorcycle. Police have failed to trace the offending vehicle and its driver so far.

According to Bhanwarkuan police, the deceased was identified as Sagar Saste (30), son of Machhindra Saste and a resident of Shivaji Nagar.

The accident occurred on the night of May 2 near Holkar College when a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed into his bike.

After the accident, the police admitted the injured Sagar to Apple Hospital. Following identification, family members shifted him to Aurobindo Hospital for further treatment.

As his condition continued to deteriorate, he was referred to MY Hospital four days ago, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

Police said Sagar was the only son of his parents. His two sisters are married and settled in Maharashtra. The family was reportedly searching for a marriage alliance for him.

60-year-old businessman dies after being hit by sccoter

In another road accident case under Khudel police station limits, a 60-year-old businessman, identified as Tushar Shah (60), died after a speeding car hit his Activa scooter on Indore-Nemawar Road.

Police have registered an FIR against the car driver and initiated an investigation.

According to police, the accident took place on May 3 near Diamond Crystal Private Limited's glass factory in Sindhi Baroda village: the deceased Tushar Shah, son of Hasmukhlal Shah and a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Tilak Nagar.

He was travelling on his Activa scooter (MP09-EA5178) when a speeding Creta car (MP09-WM8270), coming from the opposite direction, allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler due to rash and negligent driving.

Tushar Shah sustained severe injuries in the collision and was rushed to Index Hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Following the investigation, police identified the vehicle and registered a case against the driver for negligent driving.