Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Indore, Two Others Injured

Five Killed, Seven Injured In Mp's Narmadapuram As SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was killed while his wife sustained severe injuries after their motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle under the Chandan Nagar police station limits on Monday night.

The incident occurred near the Navdapanth Bridge, where the couple was on their way to Pithampur. They were rushed to the hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikash Rathore, a resident of Baroli village. His family members said that Rathore was a school bus driver and was going to Pithampur with his wife, Pooja, to collect money from an acquaintance.

Midway, his motorcycle collided with an oncoming speeding motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the couple sustained severe injuries, resulting in the death of Rathore. The rider of the second motorcycle is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Man killed after dumper hits bike

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man named Mohan Tanwar was killed after a speeding dumper hit his bike in the Gandhi Nagar police station limits late on Tuesday night.

Tanwar, a resident of Rijlay village, was travelling on his motorcycle with a friend around 9:30 pm when the dumper hit their bike. The impact of the accident was so severe that Tanwar died on the spot, while his friend, who was riding pillion, sustained severe injuries.