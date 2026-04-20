45-Year-Old Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Hit & Run Accident In Indore

Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Hit & Run Accident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries after a speeding unidentified vehicle struck their two-wheeler under Hira Nagar police station limits on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10 pm near the Readymade Complex when they were returning home after shopping.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rekha Jain, while her husband has been identified as Rajesh Jain, residents of Sukhlia.

Rajesh said that they were returning home on their scooter after shopping for an upcoming family wedding scheduled for April 27. The accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their scooter from behind.

The impact was so severe that both were thrown onto the road and lost consciousness. Passersby rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Rekha dead on arrival. Rajesh Jain is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Police have begun a probe and are currently scrutinising CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and errant driver.

Man killed in bike-scooter collision In Indore :

A 31-year-old man was killed after a speeding motorcycle collided with his scooter under the Lasudia police station limits in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The incident occurred around 2:45 am near Khalsa Chowk when the victim was returning home.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Suraj Tarvalia, a resident of Jagjivan Ram Nagar. His family members said that Suraj was a driver and was returning home when he met with the accident.