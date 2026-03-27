Indore News: Speeding Car Hits Scooter Kills Youth, Injures Friend | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth died and his friend sustained grievous injuries after a speeding car hit their two-wheeler on MG Road under Tukoganj police station limits on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The accident occurred in front of a Tanishq showroom when the victim was returning home from Sarwate after having tea with friends. The impact of the collision was severe, throwing both victims and their two-wheeler nearly 30 feet into the air.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav identified the deceased as Anas Abbasi, a resident of Khajrana. Police identified the injured as Jubair Ahmed.

Jubair told police that he, Anas and two other friends were returning home around 2:30 am on two separate two-wheelers when a car driven recklessly hit their scooter from behind.

Tukoganj police reached the spot soon after the accident and seized the vehicle. Police registered a case against the suspect and started further investigation.

Biker killed after two-wheelers’ collision

A 46-year-old man died after a two-wheeler ran over him following a collision with another two-wheeler under Aerodrome police station limits on Thursday evening. CCTV cameras installed in the area captured the incident.

The accident took place in the Chhota Bangarda area when the victim was returning home from work. His motorcycle hit another two-wheeler from behind, causing him to fall on the road. At the same time, a speeding two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction ran over him. The rider of that vehicle also fell and sustained injuries.

Read Also Indore News: Speeding Vehicles Leave 3 Dead In Separate Accidents

Police identified the deceased as Atiq, a resident of Juna Risala. Atiq, who worked in ice cream delivery, was on his way home when the accident occurred. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police have started a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem.