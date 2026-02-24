Indore News: Speeding Vehicles Leave 3 Dead In Separate Accidents | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A series of tragic road accidents in and around Indore claimed three lives and left one woman seriously injured within two days, highlighting the growing menace of speeding and negligent driving on city roads.

The fatal incidents, reported from the Simrol, Khudel and Bhanwarkuan police station areas, involved collisions between two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

Man killed, wife injured after car collides head on with bike

A 50-year-old man was killed while his 46-year-old wife sustained severe injuries after a speeding car collided head on with their bike on Khandwa Road. The incident occurred near Choki Dhani area under Simrol police station limits on Monday and they were rushed to nearby hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries while his wife is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Surendra Singh Sawner, a resident of Radhakrishna Nagar while his wife has been identified as Kranti Bai.

His family members said that Surendra was a tailor and had gone to their native village Jamkota with his wife to attend a programme. On Monday, they were returning home when a speeding car (MP09DS9654) struck their two-wheeler head on while overtaking another vehicle.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

B Pharma student killed after speeding trailer hits bike

A 24-year-old B Pharma student was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding trailer truck in the Khudel police station area on Monday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Junaid son of Javed, a resident of Kaji Palasia, was returning home from college when a speeding trailer truck rammed into his bike from behind near Devguradia. The impact was so severe that Junaid was reportedly dragged for several feet, resulting in critical head injuries.

Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Junaid was a final-year B Pharma student at a private college. Family members said that he had been working at a shop in Dawa Bazar area and dreamt of opening his own pharmacy after graduation.

Young woman killed after being hit by speeding truck

A young woman was killed after being hit by a speeding mini truck in the Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday morning. According to police, the deceased was identified as Aarti Singh, a resident of Chaudhary Colony. She was employed at a chocolate factory and had left home for duty.

The accident occurred near Prabhu Tol Kanta when a speeding mini truck coming from behind rammed into her. The impact threw Aarti onto the road, causing severe head injuries.

She was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene after leaving the vehicle behind.