Indore: Two-day Krishna Janmotsav Held At Phustimargiya Pradhan Peeth Prabhu Srinath’s Haveli

Two-day Krishna Janmotsav Held At Phustimargiya Pradhan Peeth Prabhu Srinath’s Haveli | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two day celebration of Shri Krishna Janmotsav was held on the 5190 birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It was celebrated with pomp at Pushtimargiya Pradhan Peeth Prabhu Shrinath’s Haveli.

On Janmashtami after Shreenath Mangala, Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa performed Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord Krishna. Later, Shreeji Prabhu was adorned with special makeup and Krishna Janma Patrika was recited by Pandya of Shreeji temple.

The darshan timing to worship Shreeji Prabhu was from 9 to 11.30 pm. At the birth time of Prabhu, which is ideally 12 midnight, the 350-year-old unique tradition of 21-gun salute was followed. The tradition is a symbol of honouring and welcoming Lord Krishna.

Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa also performed Chhathi Puja of Navneet Priya and Shree Prabhu and placed Shree Prabhu in a golden cradle.

All Vaishnav people celebrated Krishna Janmotsav and Nand Mahotsav with fanfare. Goswami 105 Shri Vishal Bawa congratulated Vaishnav people on the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna.

