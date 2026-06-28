Two Cases Filed After Viral Video Shows Horse Beaten, Forced To Dance -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Pandhrinath Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore have registered two separate cases after viral videos showed a mare (female horse) being beaten with a stick and forced to dance near Narsingh Bazaar Square.

The action was taken on Saturday night after a complaint was filed by an animal welfare organisation, Needytail Foundation.

Two separate cases registered

According to police, in the first case, two accused - Shabbir and Shooter, residents of Iqbal Colony - have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for allegedly beating the mare with a stick.

In the second case, Wasim Khan, a resident of Madina Nagar, and Riyaz, a resident of Badwali Chowki, have also been booked under the same provisions for allegedly forcing the mare to dance on the road.

The incident reportedly took place around 11 pm on June 25, 2026. The videos soon went viral on social media, triggering protests by animal lovers and social organisations demanding strict action against those involved.

Police said they are treating the matter seriously and have begun an investigation. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

What was the matter?

इंदौर में पशु क्रूरता का एक कथित मामला सामने आया है। नीडी टेल फाउंडेशन ने पंढरीनाथ थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कर आरोप लगाया है कि नरसिंह चौराहे पर मोहर्रम जुलूस के दौरान एक घोड़े को डंडे से पीटकर नचाया गया। संगठन ने घटना से जुड़ा वीडियो भी पुलिस को सौंपते हुए पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम के तहत… pic.twitter.com/EyXbWyxtyQ — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) June 27, 2026

A case of alleged animal cruelty has emerged from Indore after a viral video showed a man beating a white mare with a stick and forcing it to dance during a public event near Narsingh Bazaar Chowk on June 25.

The footage sparked widespread outrage online, with animal lovers demanding strict action. Priyansh Jain of Needytail Foundation filed a complaint at Pandhrinath Police Station, alleging that the mare was made to perform under fear and pain.