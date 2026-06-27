Brutal! Man Beats Horse With Stick To Force 'Dance' In Indore; Animal Lovers Demand Strict Action -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of animal cruelty has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, showing a man hitting a female white horse with a stick and forcing it to dance.

The video has sparked massive outrage among netizens, after which they demanded strict acio against those responsible.

According to information, the incident came to light near Narsingh Bazar Chowk in Indore, where a mare (female horse) was reportedly beaten with a stick and forced to dance during a public event.

The incident is said to have taken place around 11 pm on June 25, 2026.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking anger among animal lovers and social organisations.

Priyansh Jain of the Needytail Foundation, which works for animal welfare, filed a complaint with Pandhrinath Police Station. He demanded that an FIR be registered and strict action be taken against those responsible.

VIDEO:

इंदौर में पशु क्रूरता का एक कथित मामला सामने आया है। नीडी टेल फाउंडेशन ने पंढरीनाथ थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कर आरोप लगाया है कि नरसिंह चौराहे पर मोहर्रम जुलूस के दौरान एक घोड़े को डंडे से पीटकर नचाया गया। संगठन ने घटना से जुड़ा वीडियो भी पुलिस को सौंपते हुए पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम के तहत… pic.twitter.com/EyXbWyxtyQ — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) June 27, 2026

In the viral video, a man can allegedly be seen using a stick to control the mare and make it dance. Several people were present at the scene and watched the performance, but no one intervened.

The complainants alleged that the animal was forced to perform through fear and pain.

Animal cruelty cognisable offence under law

Legal experts say that if the investigation confirms the mare was subjected to unnecessary pain or beaten cruelly, action can be taken under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The law makes it an offence to beat, torture, or cause unnecessary suffering to an animal.

If the investigation finds that the mare suffered serious injuries, permanent damage, or disability, Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) may also apply. This provision allows for imprisonment of up to 5 years, a fine, or both.

Police are expected to examine the viral video and investigate the allegations before taking further action.