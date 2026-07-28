Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Two Accused Till August 11 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh till August 11 in Twisha Sharma death case.

In the Twisha case, accused Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh appeared before the CBI court via video conferencing on Tuesday.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, the lawyer representing Twisha Sharma's side, stated that following the hearing, the court extended the judicial remand of both accused till August 11.

Twisha Sharma's father and brother were also present in the court during the proceedings and observed the entire process.

The accused, through their counsel argued that the CBI's claim alleging a lack of cooperation in providing voice samples was incorrect.

He contended that the conduct of the investigating agency's officials during the voice sample collection process was inappropriate and registered an objection regarding this matter.

He also said that the CBI's application for extending the remand cited no new grounds. They also questioned the agency regarding the number of witnesses interrogated so far.