Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-In-Law Giribala, Husband Samarth Served Regular Prison Meals, Lodged In Separate Barracks |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The accused in Twisha Sharma’s death case-- husband Samarth Singh and retired judge and mother-in-law Giribala Singh are spending life like other prisoners after their arrest on Tuesday.

So far, the mother-son duo has spent 18 hours inside the Bhopal Central jail.

Mother-son duo served prisoner’s food

They reached the jail around 5 pm on Tuesday. At around 6 pm, they were served the same food provided to other inmates. Both ate rotis and kadhi in separate barracks.

On Wednesday morning, both were served namkeen daliya (salted porridge) and tea for breakfast.

Jail authorities said neither of them demanded any special diet. However, Giribala reportedly refused to eat chana dal.

Giribala sleeps well

Officials also said Giribala appeared calm and slept comfortably through the night, while Samarth looked anxious and reportedly spent the night tossing and turning in his barrack.

Giribala told them she was not suffering from any illness and interacted with them in a composed manner.

Both medically fit

According to jail officials, both underwent a medical examination after being sent to judicial custody.

During the conversation, she maintained that she and her son had done nothing wrong and expressed confidence in the legal process.

Following the completion of their CBI remand, a court sent Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh to 14 days of judicial custody.

Giribala kept separate from other inmates

According to jail officials, Giribala Singh has been lodged in the medical section of the women's wing after the court accepted a request to keep her separate from other inmates.

She is staying with four other female prisoners and has been assigned inmate number 71.

Samarth Singh has been lodged in Block B of Barrack No. 4 at Bhopal Central Jail, where he is sharing the barrack with 15 other inmates. He was assigned inmate number 1782.