Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth, Mother-in-Law Giribala Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Next Hearing On June 16-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special CBI court has sent Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

The court ordered that both accused be lodged in Bhopal Central Jail until June 16.

The order was passed after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the two accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court following the end of their remand.

Since the CBI did not seek further police custody, the court sent them to judicial custody. Officials said both will be kept separate from other inmates in jail.

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Court sends Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who are accused in the case, to 14-day judicial custody.



Visuals of the accused brought to Central Jail, Bhopal pic.twitter.com/nRqDPMNnAJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2026

During the hearing, an argument broke out between lawyers representing both sides. Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Shrivastava, had assaulted her son Samarth Singh at a court in Jabalpur. Responding to the allegation, Shrivastava said CCTV cameras were installed in the court premises and the footage could be checked to verify the claim.

He also questioned where Samarth Singh had been hiding inside the court complex.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma death case: Bhopal court remands accused husband Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, to judicial custody. Visuals of Samarth and Giribala Singh being escorted out of the court premises.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/NGQEEsPj7p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026

Both Mother-Son Deny Allegations

Meanwhile, both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh have denied allegations of assault and tampering with evidence during the investigation. They have maintained that their relationship with Twisha Sharma was normal. The CBI is currently comparing their statements with the evidence collected in the case.

Seized Evidence Examination Underway

Investigators also recreated the sequence of events related to the incident on Monday, while examination of the seized evidence is still underway.

During the probe, a serious lapse in handling evidence has also come to light. Investigators found that the ligature belt allegedly used in the incident was not preserved according to procedure after it was recovered from the scene.

#WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Court sends Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, who are accused in the case, to 14-day judicial custody. pic.twitter.com/A8EtUKM63V — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2026

According to the investigation, the belt was allegedly kept in the car of Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma for nearly two days instead of being immediately deposited as required under forensic protocols. It was later sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after questions were raised. The belt was also reportedly not deposited at AIIMS during the post-mortem examination.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Twisha Sharma's death case | Victim family's lawyer, Ankur Pandey, says, "The case is registered by CBI. Both the accused were present today in the court, and their police remand was coming to an end. Considering this, CBI filed an application… https://t.co/xBQkzQa4bq pic.twitter.com/mpxC2ihJxc — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2026

No action has been taken against Dinesh Sharma so far, but the CBI is preparing to issue a notice to question him.

Other individuals linked to the case may also be called for questioning as the investigation continues.