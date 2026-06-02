Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth, Mother-in-Law Giribala Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; Next Hearing On June 16-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special CBI court has sent Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.
The court ordered that both accused be lodged in Bhopal Central Jail until June 16.
The order was passed after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the two accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court following the end of their remand.
Since the CBI did not seek further police custody, the court sent them to judicial custody. Officials said both will be kept separate from other inmates in jail.
During the hearing, an argument broke out between lawyers representing both sides. Giribala Singh alleged that Twisha Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Shrivastava, had assaulted her son Samarth Singh at a court in Jabalpur. Responding to the allegation, Shrivastava said CCTV cameras were installed in the court premises and the footage could be checked to verify the claim.
He also questioned where Samarth Singh had been hiding inside the court complex.
Both Mother-Son Deny Allegations
Meanwhile, both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh have denied allegations of assault and tampering with evidence during the investigation. They have maintained that their relationship with Twisha Sharma was normal. The CBI is currently comparing their statements with the evidence collected in the case.
Seized Evidence Examination Underway
Investigators also recreated the sequence of events related to the incident on Monday, while examination of the seized evidence is still underway.
During the probe, a serious lapse in handling evidence has also come to light. Investigators found that the ligature belt allegedly used in the incident was not preserved according to procedure after it was recovered from the scene.
According to the investigation, the belt was allegedly kept in the car of Sub-Inspector Dinesh Sharma for nearly two days instead of being immediately deposited as required under forensic protocols. It was later sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) after questions were raised. The belt was also reportedly not deposited at AIIMS during the post-mortem examination.
No action has been taken against Dinesh Sharma so far, but the CBI is preparing to issue a notice to question him.
Other individuals linked to the case may also be called for questioning as the investigation continues.