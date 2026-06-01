Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Officials Recreate 'Suicide' Scene At Giribala Singh's Residence, Use 80 Kg Dummy To Match Twisha's Weight -- VIDEO

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Officials From Delhi Recreate Alleged Suicide Scene At Giribala Singh's Residence -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), recreated the alleged episode of suicide at the accused husband Samarth Sharma’s residence on Monday.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, in which the CBI officials could be seen present at the terrace of Samarth’s house, carrying out the investigation.

According to information, a special team from Delhi arrived in Bhopal to conduct a scientific recreation of the entire tragedy.

Aim of scene recreation

The aim of this exercise is to reconstruct the sequence of events and verify the statement by retired judge and Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her husband Samarth Singh.

It also helped the investigators compare the statements with the physical evidence collected from the scene.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Twisha Sharma death case | As part of CBI's ongoing investigation, the CBI team recreate the crime scene at the house of the arrested former district judge Giribala Singh's residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/DdC3DBNMIW — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2026

80 kg dummy used

In order to recreate the scene, the CBI officials used a life-sized dummy weighing around 80 kilograms, matching Twisha’s body weight at the time of her death.

The dummy was suspended in a manner similar to the circumstances described by the accused.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma death case: CBI team brings in accused Samarth Singh to Bhopal residence to recreate crime scene.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4yzAbTtcWJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

This allowed the investigators to assess how the body could have been brought down and how the scene may have appeared at the time of the incident.

During the exercise, Giribala Singh was asked to demonstrate how she allegedly loosened or untied the ligature (gymnast belt), while Samarth Singh explained how he had supported and lowered the body.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Twisha Sharma death case | As part of CBI's ongoing investigation, the CBI team, along with Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh, recreate the crime scene at their residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/6N5vaQExXt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2026

Giribala complains of anxiety during questioning

As CBI is carrying out investigation in the case, the mother-in-law Giribala Singh was questioned on Sunday.

During the questioning, the retired judge complained of anxiety and restlessness while in CBI custody. She repeatedly cited discomfort while being interrogated.

However, a woman DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) continued her questioning as part of the investigation.

Notably, Giribala Singh and son Samarth Singh are under a 5-day CBI remand, till June 2 (Tuesday).