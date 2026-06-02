Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Scans Financial, Digital Trail To Get Clues On Alleged Harassment | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from scrutinising evidence collected from the crime scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), scene recreation, the post-mortem report, CCTV footage, and conducting detailed questioning of former judge Giribala Singh and Twisha's husband Samarth Singh, the CBI is also carrying out an extensive analysis of Twisha's call detail records (CDR), financial transactions and other digital evidence.

Investigators are also examining allegations made by Twisha's family that Samarth Singh wanted a mutual fund investment worth around Rs 20 lakh of Twisha transferred to his name.

The agency is verifying the claim as part of its effort to establish whether financial motives or disputes played any role in the case.

According to sources, the CBI is attempting to assess the extent of alleged harassment Twisha may have faced during the last five months of her life.

During questioning, Giribala Singh reportedly informed investigators that she had transferred approximately Rs 7 lakh to Twisha's bank account over the past few months. The agency is now verifying the claim and purpose of those transactions.

Twisha's family had alleged from the beginning that tensions arose after she quit her job. They claimed that both Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh frequently taunted her and pressured her to resume working so as to bring more cash into the family.

Investigators are also scanning mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices seized during the probe.

Officials believe the digital examination may provide crucial clues about the family's internal interactions, personal communications and any disputes that may have existed before the incident.

Bid to identify close friends

Sources said the CBI is not only analysing Twisha's communications with her family members but is also identifying Samarth Singh's close friends and associates with whom he may have shared personal or marital issues.

It is believed that these interactions could help to reconstruct the events that shaped the final days of Twisha's life.