After Indore, Bhopal Residents Complain Of Dirty Drinking Water Supply

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following Indore, Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal has also reported the supply of unfit drinking water from the past several days.

According to information, around 5,000 residents of Ward No. 27 in Bhopal are facing water-related issues and have lodged several complaints recently.

Mayor inspects filter plant

Last week on May 26,aAfter several complaints, Mayor Malti Rai inspected the Municipal Corporation's filter plant near the Vidhan Sabha.

She said that the houses receiving water from the Upper Lake do not need RO systems as clean and purified water is being supplied.

However, residents in several areas have complained of dirty water supply.

Residents rely on tankers

Usually, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation supplies water to the area through tankers. However, residents have complained that the water supplied over the past several days has been muddy and dirty, making it unsafe for drinking.

They also said that the lack of clean drinking water has created difficulties for residents and forced them to look for alternative sources of water.

People forced to arrange water from nearby areas

Residents of Mandwa Basti said they do not have household tap connections and depend entirely on water tankers.

As a result, people are arranging drinking water from nearby areas. Residents have urged the local councillor to ensure a supply of clean water.

Similar complaints have also been reported from Bihari Basti near Bhanpur, where muddy water is reportedly coming through the Narmada pipeline.

Indore faces severe water shortage

Amid rising temperatures, Indore was facing severe water shortage recently. This prompted the residents from several wards to gather and protest against the municipal corporation.

Over 48 hours, 2 major protests were held, with residents and Congress leaders taking out rallies on city streets.

Videos on social media showed people struggling to collect water from tankers, while Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav dismissed the protests as a ‘Congress nautanki.’