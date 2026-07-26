Bhopal’s Famous Psychiatrist’s Advice To Gen-Z Protestors— Use Language That Does Not Unintentionally Glorify Suicides | FP Photp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi from Bhopal has written an open letter to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), urging political leaders and the public not to unintentionally glorify suicides.

Acknowledging that the recent suicides of NEET aspirants are deeply heartbreaking, Dr. Trivedi stated that expressing solidarity with bereaved families and demanding accountability from authorities is both justified and necessary. However, he emphasised a critical psychological caution: "As a psychiatrist, I have one humble suggestion: while demanding compensation, please use language that does not unintentionally glorify suicide."

In his letter, Dr Trivedi explained that public messages framing suicide in certain ways can be interpreted by emotionally vulnerable young people as a sign that taking their own lives will bring financial relief or extraordinary public recognition to their families. Even if unintended, such messaging carries severe psychological consequences.

Alongside demands for justice, he urged leaders to actively communicate that suicide is never a solution. He called for accessible mental health support for every student, a more transparent and fair examination system, and robust preventive measures to avert future tragedies.

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“Justice and suicide prevention should go hand in hand. That is the most meaningful way to honor the lives we have lost and protect those who are still struggling,” the letter read.

Speaking to Free Press, Dr. Trivedi warned that glorifying or rationalizing suicides can lead to copycat incidents. He pointed out that while lakhs of aspirants suffered due to issues surrounding the NEET exams, only a small fraction took such an extreme step. Therefore, attributing these tragedies solely to exam cancellations or paper leaks oversimplifies a complex issue.

"No one dies by suicide due to a single reason," Dr. Trivedi said, highlighting that underlying mental health struggles and other personal factors often play a major role.

He cautioned against creating a narrative where ending one's life is seen as a way to gain posthumous validation or financial support for one's family. "Once a narrative is set that committing suicide earns recognition, sympathy, and financial aid for the family, it may encourage others in similar distress to do the same," he said. "Such a narrative is extremely harmful to society."