Giribala's Regular Bail Rejected In Twisha Sharma's Death Case In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bhopal district court on Friday rejected the first regular bail application of former district judge Giribala in the Twisha Sharma death case, holding that there is prima facie evidence of her involvement in the alleged offence. Giribala and her son, Samarth Singh, have been in judicial custody since June 2.

The bail plea was initially listed before Special Judge Neelam Shukla, who recused herself from hearing the matter. The case was later transferred to Special Judge (Lokayukta) Ram Pratap Mishra, who heard the arguments and rejected the application.

The court observed that the investigation has yielded substantial material, including call detail records (CDRs), WhatsApp chats, witness statements and other documentary and electronic evidence, which, at this stage, indicate the accused's apparent involvement in the case.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, appearing for Twisha Sharma's side, said the court also took note of Giribala's position as a retired district and sessions judge and current chairperson of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. It held that, given her position and influence, the possibility of influencing witnesses or interfering with the investigation could not be ruled out if she were released on bail.

The defence sought bail on humanitarian grounds, citing Giribala's medical condition, the need to care for her 100-year-old mother and to perform rituals related to Twisha Sharma's death.

However, the court held that these grounds did not outweigh the seriousness of the allegations or the material collected during the investigation. It also expressed concern that the accused could tamper with evidence, influence witnesses or otherwise hamper the ongoing probe if released, making continued custodial detention necessary at this stage.