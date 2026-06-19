Twelve Congress Workers Booked Over Water Protest In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police registered a case against 12 Congress leaders and activists, including Youth Congress district president Rohit Kamdar, following a protest at the Municipal Council office over contaminated water supply in the city.

The case was filed based on a complaint by municipal employee Sanjay Singh Thakur.

On Thursday, Congress activists laid siege to the Municipal Council office, entering the premises and raising slogans over the failure to supply clean water.

The municipal administration alleged that official work was obstructed and that vandalism and unruly behaviour occurred during the protest.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Rohit Kamdar, Paritosh Rathore, Bunty Dod, Tony Chhabra, Hemraj Sujan, Ganesh Kher, Siddharth Bhuria, Jitendra Chauhan, Wakib Mohammad, Sunil Chauhan, and Mohan Damor under Sections 191(2), 221, 324(2), and 351(3) of the BNS, along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

During the protest, women activists smashed earthen pots and attempted to make the CMO wear bangles as a symbolic protest, accusing the administration of failing to provide clean drinking water.

Kamdar claimed the protest was entirely peaceful, with no vandalism or misbehaviour.

He alleged that when CMO Vishwanath Singh did not come out of his chamber, activists approached his office to present grievances, after which the administration used water cannons on protesters, escalating the situation.

He called the case false and said the fight for residents' right to clean water would continue.