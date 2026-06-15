Husband Booked For Abetting Wife's Suicide, FIR Registered Month After Death In Dhar | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a month after the incident, an FIR has been registered against a Dhar resident for allegedly driving his wife to suicide through constant torture and suspicion.

The case has come to light from Divine Park Colony in Naugaon police station area, where a 37-year-old woman named Chetna Singh consumed a poisonous substance on May 8 and died during treatment at the hospital.

The accused husband, Narendra Singh, originally from Khedi Sihod in Indore district, allegedly harboured constant suspicion about his wife's character and subjected her to regular physical and mental torture.

Unable to bear the daily harassment any longer, Chetna consumed poison near the Hanuman temple on Court Road, Naugaon, around 1:30 pm on May 8. She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but could not survive.

Following the incident, Naugaon police registered a case under Section 194 BNSS and launched a detailed investigation.

After a thorough probe and examination of witness statements, it became clear that the husband's constant torture and provocation had pushed Chetna towards taking the extreme step.

Based on the investigation findings, an FIR was registered against Narendra Singh on Sunday at 7:35 pm under Section 108 of the BNSS for abetting suicide.

Naugaon police have taken a strict stance and further legal action is underway.