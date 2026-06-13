Girls’ Hostel Mess Shut After Food Quality Complaint In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration took swift action after receiving a complaint through the CM Helpline regarding poor-quality food being served at a girls’ hostel near Silver Mall in the city, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, the team reached the hostel within 15 minutes of receiving the complaint and conducted an inspection.

During the inspection, it was found that food was being supplied by Tanushree Thali. Authorities also found poor hygiene conditions in the kitchen and food preparation area.

Samples of wheat flour and ghee were collected and sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for examination.

Due to cleanliness deficiencies, officials ordered the immediate closure of the mess facility until sanitation and necessary improvements are completed.

Officials said further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the laboratory reports are received. District officials said that ensuring safe, high-quality food for students remains a top priority.

Authorities reiterated that monitoring and continued inspections across hostels in the district will be strengthened in the coming days to ensure compliance and safety standards.