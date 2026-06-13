 'Memories Would Be Etched In Hearts,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan As BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit Concludes In Indore -- VIDEO
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'Memories Would Be Etched In Hearts,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan As BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit Concludes In Indore -- VIDEO

Indore hosted the BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit, which concluded on June 13 with a plantation drive at Meghdoot Garden led by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and delegates from 20 countries. Discussions focused on food security, climate-resilient farming, innovation, trade and farmers’ income. India highlighted schemes for small farmers, while the event marked the Indore Declaration.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
'Memories Would Be Etched In Hearts,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan As BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit Concludes In Indore -- VIDEO
'Memories Would Be Etched In Hearts,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan As BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit Concludes -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the BRICS meeting in Indore on Saturday (June 13), the final day of the Agriculture Conference.

Notably, the BRICS conference in Indore concluded on its final day on June 13 with a plantation drive at Meghdoot Garden. Minister Chouhan also joined representatives from 20 countries in planting saplings.

While speaking to the media on the occasion, Chouhan said, “In the city of Indore, agriculture ministers and other delegates from BRICS countries have arrived today. Indore has set an example in cleanliness not only in India but across the world. The BRICS meeting held here has been very meaningful, and its memories will remain etched in everyone’s hearts.”

He further added, “Indore should also remember that this BRICS conference was held here, during which a declaration made here will be known as the Indore Declaration.”

“To keep these memories permanent and to send a message to the world that environmental protection is very important at this time, tree plantation in this BRICS Garden has been done by representatives of all our member countries and partner countries,” Chouhan concluded.

Key points of discussion:

The meeting began on June 9 with a focus on key areas including:

Food security and nutrition

Agricultural trade and international cooperation

Climate-resilient farming

New technologies and innovation in agriculture

Ways to increase farmers’ income

Livestock and fisheries development

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BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit concludes

Earlier on Friday, the first day of the two-day BRICS Agriculture Ministers’ Summit was held, where Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said India focused on empowering small farmers and making them more self-reliant.

He stated that small farmers face challenges such as climate change, limited resources, and market uncertainty, and called for countries to work together to address these issues. He said that strengthening small farmers would help improve global food security.

Chouhan also highlighted government schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kisan Credit Card, and crop insurance, which provide financial support and security to farmers.

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