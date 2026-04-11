Union Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurate Mega Agricultural Fair In MP's Raisen; 300 Stalls Of Advanced Seeds, Drones & Micro-Irrigation Systems Exhibited

Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurate Mega Agricultural Fair In Raisen; Focus On Modern Farming Technologies | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a grand National Agricultural Fair in Raisen district on Saturday.

The event was organised at the district’s Dussehra Ground. The 3-day event will conclude on April 13.

It was organised on the lines of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s initiative.

Chouhan described it as an ‘Agricultural Mahakumbh,’ which aimed to provide farmers a complete solution from ‘Lab to Field’ and ‘Seed to Market’ under one roof.

Minister Nitin Gadkari to arrive on April 13

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also scheduled to attend the valedictory session on April 13. In the session a new agricultural roadmap for Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, and surrounding areas with similar agro-climatic conditions was released.

The fair featured around 300 stalls covering advanced seeds, drones, micro-irrigation systems, modern farm machinery, food processing, animal husbandry, fisheries, Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), natural farming, and rural livelihood initiatives.

Several organisations, including ICAR, State Agricultural Universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, NAFED, fertiliser and seed companies, MSMEs, and startups participated in the event.

Farmers attended training sessions and live demonstrations on topics such as precision farming, soil health, hydroponics, pest management, and drone spraying.

Special focus was given to pulses, oilseeds, crop insurance, and digital agriculture.

Facilities such as soil testing labs, livestock models, seed distribution, and grievance redressal services were also made available.

Officials said the fair aimed to improve farming practices, reduce costs, and increase farmers’ income by promoting modern and sustainable agriculture.