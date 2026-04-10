Farmer ID-Based Model To Tackle Diversion Of Subsidised Fertiliser, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that subsidised fertiliser sometimes reaches other industries and is diverted into non-agricultural use.

To overcome this challenge, the ministry is developing a model based on farmer ID. Under this, data of every farmer’s land, crop and family will be connected with one integrated ID.

Based on this farmer ID, the ministry will determine how much fertiliser is sufficient for certain land and a particular crop. This will help in containing hoarding and black marketing.

Chouhan was addressing a press conference at his residence in connection with the national agriculture fair to be held in Raisen from April 11 to 13. During the agriculture convention, 20 sessions will be held featuring live demonstrations of machines, micro-irrigation, agriculture drones, grafting and other modern agriculture practices.

The convention will be inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. During the session, there will be a live interaction where farmers can seek solutions to their queries.

Centre to protect farmers from price hike

Despite the hike in fertiliser raw material prices, the Centre has protected farmers from the price heat. A decision has been taken to make urea available at Rs 266 per sack and DAP at Rs 1,350 per sack. In this regard, the Centre has kept aside Rs 41,000 crore from the budget.