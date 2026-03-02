MP News: Government Nod For Schemes Worth ₹27,746 Crore, Boost For Agriculture, Allied Sectors | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved schemes worth Rs 27,746 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, asserting that it remains committed to making farmers prosperous.

The schemes were approved during the Krishi cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Nagalwadi village in Barwani district. The state government has declared 2026 as the ‘Kisan Kalyan Varsh’. This was the first agriculture cabinet meeting of the year.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that the cabinet approved 16 schemes worth Rs 27,746 crore for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, cooperation and Narmada Valley Development.

He also announced that a modern vegetable market would come up at the Barwani district headquarters and an agricultural produce market would be developed in Khetia town of the district.

Farmers must adopt organic farming to protect soil health: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday appealed to farmers in Madhya Pradesh to adopt natural farming rather than excessive use of chemicals to maintain soil fertility and reduce the environmental impact of chemical use.

The CM stated that natural farming will be lower in the initial years, but it will initially increase soil fertility, and production capacity will gradually increase. He said that the Madhya Pradesh government is actively promoting a transition from conventional to natural and organic farming to improve soil health and increase farmers' incomes.

While addressing the ministers, Yadav said that cabinet meetings will be held in every region of the state during the declared Farmer Welfare Year 2026.He noted that the entire Malwa region, along with Nimar, will benefit from this agriculture cabinet meeting.

CM paying obeisance at Bhilat Dev temple

ANI

CM, ministers offer prayers at Bhilat Dev temple in Barwani: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with cabinet members, offered prayers at the Bhilat Dev Temple situated in Nagalwadi village on Monday and sought peace, prosperity and well-being for the people of the state.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to the development of the state. He added that Bhilat Dev temple would be developed as a religious tourism destination.

LoP Singhar slams govt over agriculture policy: MP Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar said on Monday that farmers of Nimar region were looking for some new schemes from the BJP government.

“However, the meeting appears to be more a means of publicity and image-building than farmer welfare,” the Congress leader said. Singhar said, “The cabinet meeting attempted to cover up the situation by approving an irrigation project in Varla and Pansemal.

Noting that the main crops in Barwani district are cotton, soybeans, maize and bananas and papayas, he said, "If industries related to these were established, tribal farmers would have benefited significantly. Today, the cotton industry in the district has been virtually eliminated," he added.

CM participates in Julwania Bhagoria festival

Chief Minister also participated in Julwania Bhagoria festival, emphasising tribal culture, dance and local traditions. He noted that Nimar’s fertile lands, supported by irrigation and government initiatives, are producing diverse crops and vegetables in high demand nationally and internationally.

He danced along with tribal artists to the rhythm of mandal drums, showing respect for local art and culture.

The fair was filled with enthusiasm, colours and traditional performances. Streets and venues were decorated with gulal and performances highlighted tribal heritage. People followed local guidelines for safety and stayed together during the festival.