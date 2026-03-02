Indore News: Food Safety Officials Collect 17 Samples From Five Establishments | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Sunday inspected five food establishments and collected 17 samples to ensure safe and hygienic food during the festive season.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma, food safety officials conducted checks at various outlets and collected 17 samples for laboratory testing. At Baba Kulfi House in Rau, officials inspected the sweet-making area and kitchen and collected samples of gujiya, peda, katli and barfi. Renovation work was under way in the kitchen, and instructions were issued regarding proper storage and hygiene.

At Sneh Sweets and Chaat Chowpati in the Kalani Nagar area, samples of besan ladoo, malai barfi, mawa katli and milk cake were collected. The staff was advised to maintain cleanliness. JSK Sweets and Restaurant in Rau was also inspected, where samples of Bengali sweets, mawa barfi and motichoor ladoo were taken. Similarly, samples were collected from Agrawal Bhog Sweets at Tower Chouraha and Charbhuja Sweets on New Dewas Road.

Officials also instructed food business operators to maintain cleanliness, ensure personal hygiene of food handlers, use only permitted food colours in limited quantities and avoid selling stale or expired food items. The samples have been sent to the state food laboratory for analysis. Further legal action will be taken as per rules after receipt of the test reports.