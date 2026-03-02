 Indore News: Food Safety Officials Collect 17 Samples From Five Establishments
Food safety officials in Indore inspected five food outlets on Sunday and collected 17 samples to ensure hygiene during the festive season. Sweet shops in Rau, Kalani Nagar, Tower Chouraha, and New Dewas Road were checked, including Baba Kulfi House, Sneh Sweets, JSK Sweets, Agrawal Bhog Sweets, and Charbhuja Sweets. Samples of gujiya, peda, katli, barfi, and ladoo were sent for lab testing.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Sunday inspected five food establishments and collected 17 samples to ensure safe and hygienic food during the festive season.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma, food safety officials conducted checks at various outlets and collected 17 samples for laboratory testing. At Baba Kulfi House in Rau, officials inspected the sweet-making area and kitchen and collected samples of gujiya, peda, katli and barfi. Renovation work was under way in the kitchen, and instructions were issued regarding proper storage and hygiene.

At Sneh Sweets and Chaat Chowpati in the Kalani Nagar area, samples of besan ladoo, malai barfi, mawa katli and milk cake were collected. The staff was advised to maintain cleanliness. JSK Sweets and Restaurant in Rau was also inspected, where samples of Bengali sweets, mawa barfi and motichoor ladoo were taken. Similarly, samples were collected from Agrawal Bhog Sweets at Tower Chouraha and Charbhuja Sweets on New Dewas Road.

