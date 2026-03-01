MP News: Row After Sikh Examinee Asked To Remove Turban, Kirpan At SET Ratlam Centre |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A row erupted after a Sikh woman candidate appearing for the State Eligibility Test (SET) was allegedly asked to remove her turban (Damala Sahib) and kirpan for a security check at an examination center in Ratlam district on Sunday.

The SET is conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

As per reports, the incident occurred after women staff members allegedly asked Gurlin Kaur, from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, to remove her turban and kirpan during a security check at the exam center set up at Utkrisht School.

The incident led to protests by members of the Sikh community who said their religious sentiments were hurt. Upon getting information, community representatives, including Avtar Singh Saluja and Kanwal Jeet Singh Makkar, reached the centre and objected to the action. They said that exam guidelines did not mention removal of religious articles and demanded action against the concerned staff.

Administrative officials including SDM Vivek Sonkar and police officers arrived at the spot after being alerted. Officials clarified that the checking was conducted as per commission guidelines and that there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments.

Centre head and principal Subhash Kumawat termed the incident an act of ignorance and issued an apology. He said, “The turban was inspected and returned immediately. Authorities assured the community that the staff have been warned to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.”