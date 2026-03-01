Bhopal News: No Action Even After Two Lift Accidents In Chinar Dream City |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even after two major lift-related mishaps within nearly two months in Chinar Dream City residential colony in Misrod area, neither the maintenance team nor the society management have taken concrete steps to ensure safety, allege residents.

Following the latest incident on Saturday in which two youths were injured after the lift crashed, the Misrod police visited the site on Sunday. However, no responsible representative from the lift maintenance agency was present during the inspection.

According to the residents, all 13 blocks in the colony are operating with only one lift each despite repeated complaints regarding malfunctioning of elevators.

Shockingly, no significant technical inspection or repair work has been carried out even after a previous accident that claimed the life of an elderly resident. To note, the body of an elderly man Pritam Giri was found in the duct on January 6 in the same building. Giri was crushed by the lift after he fell down in the duct.

Resident Manoj Giri claimed that despite repeated accidents, the society management had failed to implement effective safety measures.

The colony consists of 13 residential blocks, each dependent on a single operational lift.

Residents alleged that the lifts installed during the construction of the colony continued to operate without proper upgrades or regular technical audits. Even after the recent mishap, the maintenance manager reportedly failed to visit the site despite multiple calls from the residents.

Residents scared

According to a resident Dharmendra Giri, more than 1000 people live in 420 flats in the colony. Each household pays monthly maintenance charges, yet essential safety arrangements remain inadequate.

Several lifts reportedly have non-functional emergency switches. There is poor lighting inside cabins and frequent breakdowns that leave residents trapped midway, creating fear and inconvenience, especially among elderly residents and children.

Officialspeak

Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the matter had been taken seriously. The Misrod police have inspected the site, and an investigation is underway based on complaints received from residents. Action will be taken against those found negligent, he said.