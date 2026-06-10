BRICS 2026 Day-2: Delegates From 20 Countries Explore Indore's Rajwada Palace, Enjoyed Malwa Folk, Sampled Mangoes -- VIDEOS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Representatives from 20 countries visited Indore’s historic Rajwada on Wednesday morning, the second day of the five-day BRICS Agriculture Conference.
Notably, Indore is hosting the five-day international conference, BRICS 2026, this year.
Key topics being discussed at the conference include
Food security and nutrition
Agricultural trade and international cooperation
Climate-resilient farming
New technologies and innovation in agriculture
Ways to increase farmers’ income
Livestock and fisheries development
The delegates were accompanied by historian Zafar Ansari, who briefed them about Indore’s history, culture, and the significance of the palace.
Later, the delegation visited the Rural Haat Market at Dhakkanwala Kuan. There, they saw exhibitions showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s agriculture, handicrafts, and rural entrepreneurship.
The foreign guests received a traditional Malwa welcome and were honoured with turbans.
Tribal and folk artists performed cultural dances. Impressed by the performances, several delegates joined the dancers and enjoyed the traditional music.
The delegates visited stalls set up under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.
They learned about banana-based products from Burhanpur, GI-tagged Chinnor rice from Balaghat, mangoes from Rewa, and traditional crops from Jhabua.
The visitors tasted different varieties of mangoes and praised their quality, flavour, and aroma.
The delegates also appreciated Chanderi, Maheshwari, and Kosa textiles displayed by Mrignayani.
They showed interest in natural honey, A2 dairy products, herbal products, and items made by women’s self-help groups.
Many delegates praised Madhya Pradesh’s efforts in agriculture, natural farming, and rural entrepreneurship.
India-Russia meeting held on first day
On Tuesday, the first day of the conference, India and Russia held a bilateral meeting.
The two countries discussed increasing agricultural trade, strengthening technical cooperation, and improving food security. They also agreed to expand cooperation in climate-resilient farming and agricultural research.
The conference, being held in Indore from June 9 to June 13, is attended by agriculture ministers, officials, and experts from BRICS member countries and partner nations.and partner nations.