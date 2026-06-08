Indore To Host BRICS Agriculture Minister's Meeting On June 8; Discussion On Food Security, Climate Adaptability & More -- VIDEO

Indore To Host BRICS Agriculture Minister's Meeting On June 8; Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Holds Press Conference -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India assumed the chairmanship of BRICS for the year 2026 and Indore is going host BRICS agriculture ministers’ meeting on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the detailed outline of the D-day.

BRICS holds 42% or world’s agricultural land

Chouhan said BRICS, established in 2006, has grown into one of the world’s most influential groups.

It now includes 11 member countries and 10 partner nations. According to him, BRICS countries account for around 42% of the world’s agricultural land, 68% of agricultural holdings, and nearly 42% of global food production.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference on the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting.



He says, "... It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the BRICS Agriculture Working Group and… pic.twitter.com/6yDLFACL7o — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2026

8 meetings held so far

He said 8 meetings have already been held under India’s presidency, covering issues such as food security, fisheries and animal husbandry.

The discussions have focused on improving the lives of small farmers by helping them access research, markets and agricultural credit.

The Indore meeting is significant because it will be the first BRICS agriculture ministers’ meeting held at the ministerial level.

Representatives from around 20 countries, including member and partner nations, are expected to participate.

Key areas

The discussions will focus on 4 key areas -

Food security, nutrition and livelihoods;

Agricultural trade and cooperation;

Climate adaptation and sustainable agriculture; and

Strengthening innovation and partnerships in agriculture and food systems.

Read Also PM Narendra Modi Meets Foreign Ministers Attending BRICS Summit In New Delhi | Video

Women, youth needed in agriculture

Speaking about the challenges posed by climate change, Chouhan stressed the need to bring modern technologies such as regenerative farming, sustainable agricultural practices and digital public infrastructure to small farmers.

He also highlighted the importance of increasing the participation of women and youth in agriculture.

A special ministerial dialogue on the theme “Future Food Security through Small Farmers, Women, and Youth” will be held on June 12.

India chaired BRICS meeting 4 times

India has previously chaired BRICS in 2012, 2016 and 2021. During its 2016 presidency, the BRICS Agriculture Research Platform was launched to strengthen agricultural research and cooperation among member countries.