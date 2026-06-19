Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore Hosts 14th Convocation; 178 PGDM Students Graduate Into Corporate World

Lucknow: Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore celebrated its 14th Annual Convocation with the graduation of 178 students from its flagship PGDM programme, marking their transition from campus life to the corporate world. The ceremony was held at the institute’s Indore campus in the presence of industry leaders, faculty members, students and their families.

The convocation was presided over by Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors, while Siva Prasad Juluri, Managing Director of PwC India, attended as the Chief Guest. Director Dr. Deepankar Chakrabarti presented the institute’s annual progress report, highlighting achievements in academics, placements and research.