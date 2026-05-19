Tuesday's Saraswati Puja, Sunrise-To-Sunset Hawan Mark Bhojshala's Victory After HC Verdict -- VIDEO | X

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar's historic Bhojshala turned into a sea of devotion on Tuesday as Hindus celebrated the 'Mahasatyagraha' and 'Mahavijay Mahotsav' following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict and ASI survey findings that granted devotees the right to worship at the site throughout the year.

The celebration began with the worship of Goddess Vagdevi and the lighting of an Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame).

Devotees arrived carrying fireworks from their homes and burst crackers near the flame as part of the Victory Festival.

Devotees Burst Crackers To Celebrate First Tuesday Hawan For Maa Saraswati At Bhojshala In Dhar#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/PC9aL1yAbf — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 19, 2026

Chants of victory echoed across the complex and the atmosphere resembled Diwali or Basant Panchami.

From early morning, hundreds gathered for Hawan and Maha-Aarti. Police and the administration maintained tight security throughout without any disruption.

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: At Bhojshala, devotees gathered for a bhajan at the historic complex



A devotee says, "I believe this festival is a celebration for every follower of Sanatan Dharma, and there is immense joy and happiness among everyone. Today, our only prayer to Goddess… pic.twitter.com/Vj64N83CJN — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2026

Satyagraha to take place every Tuesday

Gopal Sharma of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti clarified that while a Satyagraha takes place at Bhojshala every Tuesday, this was the first one after the court order granting year-round worship rights, making it the 'Mahasatyagraha'.

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: At Bhojshala, havan, worship, and Maha Aarti were held following the High Court verdict. A large number of devotees visited, creating a festive atmosphere pic.twitter.com/XY5YE2JVA5 — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2026

Bhoj Utsav Samiti patron Vishwas Pandey said, "Every Tuesday we used to come here as part of our satyagraha with the hope that one day it would succeed. We considered Bhojshala to be like a prisoner because we had permission to worship only on Tuesdays. We wanted the right to worship throughout the year.”

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Bhoj Utsav Samiti patron Vishwas Pandey "Every Tuesday we used to come here as part of our satyagraha with the hope that one day it would succeed. We considered Bhojshala to be like a prisoner because we had permission to worship only on Tuesdays. We wanted… pic.twitter.com/zPe87AAkLk — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2026

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: At Bhojshala, havan, worship, and Maha Aarti were held following the High Court verdict. A large number of devotees visited, creating a festive atmosphere pic.twitter.com/XY5YE2JVA5 — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2026

Read Also Devotees Celebrate First Tuesday Saraswati Puja At Bhojshala After Court Verdict -- VIDEO

After the Satyagraha concluded, devotees moved into full celebration mode with fireworks near the eternal flame.

One demand has now grown louder among those present: the original idol of Goddess Vagdevi, currently housed in London, must be brought back and installed at Bhojshala.

#WATCH | Dhar, MP | Prayers being offered to Goddess Saraswati, whose idol was consecrated at the Bhojshala complex on 17th May



Bhojshala Mukti Yagna Convener Gopal Sharma says, "...Today, we pay tribute to all those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of this… pic.twitter.com/XGDAFtoW2K — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

Devotees said the spiritual presence of the Goddess is already established there, and the original idol should be brought back without further delay.

Notably, on Sunday, the Hindu community installed a replica of the Goddess's idol and performed rituals continuously for 24 hours, marking the first time in history that the idol remained inside the complex for a full day, with the Akhand Jyoti burning throughout. Daily worship at the site will now continue.