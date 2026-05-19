Tuesday's Saraswati Puja, Sunrise-To-Sunset Hawan Mark Bhojshala's Victory After HC Verdict -- VIDEO

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar's historic Bhojshala turned into a sea of devotion on Tuesday as Hindus celebrated the 'Mahasatyagraha' and 'Mahavijay Mahotsav' following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict and ASI survey findings that granted devotees the right to worship at the site throughout the year.
The celebration began with the worship of Goddess Vagdevi and the lighting of an Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame).
Devotees arrived carrying fireworks from their homes and burst crackers near the flame as part of the Victory Festival.
Chants of victory echoed across the complex and the atmosphere resembled Diwali or Basant Panchami.
From early morning, hundreds gathered for Hawan and Maha-Aarti. Police and the administration maintained tight security throughout without any disruption.
Satyagraha to take place every Tuesday
Gopal Sharma of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti clarified that while a Satyagraha takes place at Bhojshala every Tuesday, this was the first one after the court order granting year-round worship rights, making it the 'Mahasatyagraha'.
Bhoj Utsav Samiti patron Vishwas Pandey said, "Every Tuesday we used to come here as part of our satyagraha with the hope that one day it would succeed. We considered Bhojshala to be like a prisoner because we had permission to worship only on Tuesdays. We wanted the right to worship throughout the year.”
After the Satyagraha concluded, devotees moved into full celebration mode with fireworks near the eternal flame.
One demand has now grown louder among those present: the original idol of Goddess Vagdevi, currently housed in London, must be brought back and installed at Bhojshala.
Devotees said the spiritual presence of the Goddess is already established there, and the original idol should be brought back without further delay.
Notably, on Sunday, the Hindu community installed a replica of the Goddess's idol and performed rituals continuously for 24 hours, marking the first time in history that the idol remained inside the complex for a full day, with the Akhand Jyoti burning throughout. Daily worship at the site will now continue.