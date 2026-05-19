Devotees Celebrate First Tuesday Saraswati Puja At Bhojshala After Court Verdict -- VIDEO | X

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala is witnessing the first special Saraswati Puja, usually performed on Tuesdays in Dhar district.

To celebrate the occasion, the devotees gathered at the Bhojshala complex and burst crackers out of happiness.

Notably, this is the first Tuesday after the court verdict in the Bhojshala case.

The day holds special significance as Saraswati Puja at Bhojshala has traditionally been performed on Tuesdays.

Devotees Burst Crackers To Celebrate First Tuesday Hawan For Maa Saraswati At Bhojshala In Dhar#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/PC9aL1yAbf — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 19, 2026

Hawan from sunrise to sunset

Special prayers and rituals were organised at the site, with devotees performing a hawan from sunrise till sunset.

A large number of people visited the complex and participated in the religious ceremonies.

The celebrations come days after the historic verdict regarding Bhojshala, which has increased religious enthusiasm among devotees in Dhar.

Maa Saraswati’s idol consecrated on May 17

Earlier on Sunday (May 17), a symbolic idol of Goddess Saraswati was consecrated inside the historic Bhojshala temple.

The ceremony took place after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed site a Saraswati temple.

Devotees are now offering prayers to the idol and are also demanding the return of the original 11th-century Vagdevi statue currently kept at the British Museum in London.

Tribute to those who sacrificed lives for Bhojshala

Devotees gathered at the complex and participated in religious rituals and prayers dedicated to Maa Saraswati.

Floral tributes were also paid to people who had sacrificed their lives for the Bhojshala movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhojshala Mukti Yagna Convener Gopal Sharma said, “Today, we pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for Bhojshala. Their portraits will be displayed outside the complex, where floral tributes will be offered.”

To pay the tribute, members of Hindu community also installed pictures of 3 people who lost their lives during the 2003 Bhojshala Liberation Movement.