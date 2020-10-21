Trying to make education available in mother tongue: CBSE chief Manoj Ahuja

Indore: CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja on Thursday said that they have been trying to make education available in the mother tongue of the child.

“Children across the world learn better in their mother tongue, and we are trying to make education available in those languages,” he said while addressing the virtual induction programme for the 10th batch of five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) took place at IIM Indore on Wednesday.

Ahuja was the chief guest of the function.

He shared his views on New Education Policy (NEP) and how it focuses on creative learning and not rote learning. “The whole learning pattern in the coming year would be learning-based, as per the changing pedagogy in the classrooms... The idea is to enhance the education system which focuses on overall development of the children,” he said.

While discussing the impact of the Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA) environment, he mentioned that it’s important for the IPM students who would graduate in the next five years to remain contextually relevant, build a conducive environment where they can work passionately and remain focused on their goals.

“With the changing VUCA environment, one should keep in mind the technology disruptions like AI, Machine Learning, etc which are affecting our lives. As students, you need to understand what these mean and how they can be of help to us. The machines are getting smarter and are taking over the jobs done by humans, but we need to learn the management of machines and do what machines can’t do—that is, be creative, follow ethical values and follow a holistic approach at the workplace,” he added.