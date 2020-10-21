Trying to make education available in mother tongue: CBSE chief Manoj Ahuja

Indore: CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja on Thursday said that they have been trying to make education available in the mother tongue of the child.
“Children across the world learn better in their mother tongue, and we are trying to make education available in those languages,” he said while addressing the virtual induction programme for the 10th batch of five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) took place at IIM Indore on Wednesday.
Ahuja was the chief guest of the function.
He shared his views on New Education Policy (NEP) and how it focuses on creative learning and not rote learning. “The whole learning pattern in the coming year would be learning-based, as per the changing pedagogy in the classrooms... The idea is to enhance the education system which focuses on overall development of the children,” he said.
While discussing the impact of the Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA) environment, he mentioned that it’s important for the IPM students who would graduate in the next five years to remain contextually relevant, build a conducive environment where they can work passionately and remain focused on their goals.
“With the changing VUCA environment, one should keep in mind the technology disruptions like AI, Machine Learning, etc which are affecting our lives. As students, you need to understand what these mean and how they can be of help to us. The machines are getting smarter and are taking over the jobs done by humans, but we need to learn the management of machines and do what machines can’t do—that is, be creative, follow ethical values and follow a holistic approach at the workplace,” he added.
He also shared the importance of quick decision making and enhancing soft skills. “In this changing world, creativity and holistic approach will play an important role. A culture where we’re open and exposed to different points of view will help in our growth as a human and ensure that we aren’t biased or prejudiced—which differentiates us from machines,” he concluded.
In his address, IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai shared the importance of IPM. - Introspection, Purpose, and Mindfulness while pursing the five-year course.
He said that the course is designed in a way that is an amalgamation of courses ranging from science, economics, statistics, humanities to dance, drama, music, and other languages as well- which help the students introspect and develop them as a leader and a manager who is holistic.
“These five years help the students not only develop as a professional but also at a personal level- as a person who is keen to contribute to the nation-building,” he said.
Rai encouraged the new batch to understand and remember the purpose of why they joined this course and focus on their goals. “You must be your first priority and you are your only obligation. So work on developing and enhancing yourself and find your purpose,” he said.
He also said that a successful journey isn’t about the milestones you’ve achieved, but what you’ve learned throughout the journey. “Don’t carry the baggage from the past for it will only weigh you down. Stay passionate for whatever you do and stay focused,” he concluded.
In order to help the new IPM batch understand the course curriculum and the campus life, an interactive session was also conducted by Deepanshu Yadav and Shilpika Ganeriwala, IPM Alumni.
The second day of the induction programme would witness various interactive sessions with the dean and faculty members, along with briefings on gender sensitivity, plagiarism, and other facilities in the institute.
