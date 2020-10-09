CBSE class 12 Compartment exam results declared; Check at cbse.nic.in

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 compartment exam results 2020 on Friday.

Candidates can check their result on www.cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in

The board declared compartment exam results after eight days of concluding the examination.

Out of the total 1,16,125 students who registered for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams, 1,05,847 appeared for the exams, as shared by CBSE helpline counsellor Jayeb Kar. The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th compartment this year is 59.43 per cent.

Students who failed in one or more subjects and had ‘Compartment’ declared in their result were allowed to appear for the compartment exams.

As many as 87,651 students of class 12 were placed in the compartment category whose exams were held from September 22 in 1,234 exam centres in the country.

The board is yet to announce the CBSE Class X compartment exam results. More than 1.5 lakh students are placed in the compartment category from CBSE Class X exam results this year.