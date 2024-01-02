Truckers Strike Day 2: Long Queues At Petrol Pumps Amid Fuel Shortage In Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a widespread demonstration against the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), strike by drivers entered its second day, causing disruptions in fuel supplies and long queues at petrol pumps in Khetia village in Barwani district.

Notably, Khetia sits a stone thrown distance away from MP-Maharashtra border, as some of its portion lies in Maharashtra and large number of people from adjoining villages situated in Maharashtra also moving towards Khetia to fill their fuel tanks.

he ongoing strike has caused a significant disruption in the supply of petroleum products. Out of total of five petrol pumps, only two are operational amid petrol and diesel shortage. Long queues persisted at these operational pumps until late last night.

Khetiya, known for its vibrant cotton market and industrial presence, faces potential market disruption due to the scarcity of supply. This has led to the halt of passenger vehicle operations since the strike commenced.

As per petrol pump operators, if immediate replenishment of petroleum products is not initiated by the companies, all pumps might soon run dry.

Sanjay Chaudhary, Operator at Jio BP in Khed, Maharashtra said that he has been distributing stock regularly. There's huge crowd at the petrol pumps.

Vilas Patil, Manager at BP Petroleum in Khetia said that company has been distributing to consumers until our stock lasts. However, if a tanker arrives by evening, we can sustain the supply chain.

On the other hand, Sugam Petroleum and Jagma Petroleum face a depletion of stock. Priyank Patil from Jagma Petroleum said that pumps, located on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, witness stock shortages and rendering pumps dry.