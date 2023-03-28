Tribal land encroachment: Court orders police to register case against ex-Patwari, trader

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The SDM court in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district ordered Rajod police station to book the former Partwari and an Indore-based trader for grabbing a tribal land by forging documents. Complainant Girdhari, son of Natha, a tribal in his complaint to the SDM court accused the former Patwari and an Indore-based trader of grabbing his land.

After hearing, the SDM court gave its verdict in favour of Girdhari as well as ordered the land revenue department to rectify the land record. Based on the verdict, Rajod police booked the trader and the former Patwari. Along with this, the role of the sub-registrar's office in this matter will be under investigation.

Giving the information, SDO Rahul Chauhan said that under section 170 (a) (b) of MP Land Revenue Code, 1959, Girdhari submitted an application in the SDM court to the effect that the entire area of land on Survey No 11 and of 2.268 hectare was purchased through registry sale deed on December 5, 2011 paying the sale price from seller Rammal, son of Rakhbachandra Jain, resident of Badnawar. But in the records, the land was shown in the name of Mahesh Soni.

The complete hearing of the case took place in the revenue court, where after hearing both the sides, the SDM gave a decision in favour of Girdhari. When contacted, Rajod police station in-charge Rohit Kachhawa said that legal action has been initiated on the basis of the letter including the order received from the SDM court. An investigation is underway. Soon the accused will be arrested.