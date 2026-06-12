Train Operations In Indore To Shift To Laxmibai Nagar Station Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Train operations in Indore city are set to be shifted gradually to Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station.

Preparations for the redevelopment of Indore Junction and construction of a new station building have gained momentum, with total expenditure estimated in crores of rupees.

Mukesh Kumar, Public Relations Officer for the Ratlam Division of Western Railway, stated that construction of the new building at Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station is nearly complete.

Finishing touches are being applied to passenger amenities such as ticket counters, waiting halls, and other essential facilities.

Railway officials said non-interlocking work is currently in progress in the Indore yard area, necessitating a major traffic block.

Consequently, some trains were temporarily cancelled. During this period, track circuits, signalling systems, and the computer-based operation control system are being shifted to the new station complex.

Senior officials from both the zonal and divisional levels are overseeing the entire shifting process.

The railway stated that the procedure is being executed in strict compliance with all technical and safety standards.

Once the technical work is completed, train operations will begin from Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station.

Following this, construction of a state-of-the-art, world-class station at Indore Junction will accelerate. Passengers are urged to verify details regarding their trains and stations before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

Foundation work begins for Indore railway station makeover

In March 2026, foundation work began for the ₹412-crore upgrade of Indore railway station, aimed at transforming it into a modern, airport-like facility with improved passenger amenities.

Excavation for the basement was carried out to a depth of about seven metres below platform level.

MP Shankar Lalwani visited the construction site, performed a traditional puja to mark the start of work, and reviewed the progress. Construction of the parcel building has also commenced as part of the project.