Indore News: Construction Of Parcel Building, Basement Begins At Railway Station |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing station upgradation project, being executed for Rs 412 crore, foundation work began on Thursday.

The project marks a significant stride towards transforming Indore railway station into a modern, well-organised and passenger-friendly facility, modelled on airport standards. The proposed amenities are set to provide passengers with a world-class experience, positioning the station as a symbol of the city's modern identity.

For construction of the basement, excavation has been carried out to a depth of approximately seven metres below platform level. MP Shankar Lalwani descended seven metres to the construction site, initiated the work with a traditional puja and inspected the progress. Parcel building work alos began at the site

Dheeraj Kumar, chief engineer (construction), Western Railway, Ankur Singh, a railway engineer and representative of MP Vishal Gidwani, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Lalwani issued directives to officials and the project manager of the construction agency to complete the work with uncompromising quality and within the stipulated timeframe.

In his address, Lalwani stated, The upgradation project of the city railway station will add a new chapter to the city's development. Our objective is to ensure that this work is completed within the scheduled timeline and to the highest standards of quality, thereby enabling passengers to access superior amenities.

The initiative will not only transform the physical appearance of the station but also serve as an example of modern infrastructure aligned with the evolving needs of Indore.