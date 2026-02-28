Indore News: DABH Airport’s Old Terminal Work Nears Completion; Flights Set To Take Off From April 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore airport management is planning to start flights from the old terminal of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport from April 1.

The renovation work is now in its final stage, with major facilities already installed and preparations underway to begin operations.

With both the old and new terminals in use, the airport’s annual passenger capacity is expected to rise to around 55 lakh.

Security agencies will inspect the terminal after March 15, and final approval will be given only after all standards are met.

New Facilities For Passengers

Three new X-ray machines have been set up, allowing passengers to get their luggage scanned and proceed directly to the check-in counters. A new conveyor belt has also been installed, making baggage handling faster and smoother.

Airlines have started the process of getting office spaces in the terminal, signaling that operational readiness is almost complete. The terminal will primarily handle ATR aircraft, and the 36 daily ATR flights currently operating from Indore are planned to shift here.

More Capacity & Better Convenience

Now, there are better facilities for passenger benefit, like, reduced crowding, and improved overall convenience. The approach road inside the airport complex has also been completed, and airport officials are working actively to ensure operations start as scheduled.

First airport to provide such facility

Indore Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport is the first airport in the country to provide luggage trolleys directly near the conveyor belts in the arrival hall. The facility was introduced from Sunday to make baggage handling easier for passengers.

The airport management has instructed the trolley company to keep trolleys available at all times. Staff immediately replace any trolley taken to ensure there is no shortage.

Officials said staff are deployed throughout the day to assist travelers. Earlier, passengers had to search for trolleys and bring them to the belt. Now, they can simply pick up a trolley and load their luggage without any hassle.