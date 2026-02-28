 Indore News: DABH Airport’s Old Terminal Work Nears Completion; Flights Set To Take Off From April 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: DABH Airport’s Old Terminal Work Nears Completion; Flights Set To Take Off From April 1

Indore News: DABH Airport’s Old Terminal Work Nears Completion; Flights Set To Take Off From April 1

Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport plans to start flights from its old terminal from April 1, depending on final safety checks. Renovation is almost complete, with new X-ray machines, a conveyor belt, and airline offices ready. The terminal will mainly handle ATR flights, and annual passenger capacity is expected to rise to 55 lakh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore airport management is planning to start flights from the old terminal of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport from April 1.

The renovation work is now in its final stage, with major facilities already installed and preparations underway to begin operations.

With both the old and new terminals in use, the airport’s annual passenger capacity is expected to rise to around 55 lakh.

Security agencies will inspect the terminal after March 15, and final approval will be given only after all standards are met.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MMRDA Moves To Adopt Global Infrastructure Governance Standards With KPMG
Mumbai: MMRDA Moves To Adopt Global Infrastructure Governance Standards With KPMG
Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife
Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife
IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers
IIM Mumbai 2026 Placements: Highest Package Offered Rs 71.4 LPA; Consulting Leads the With 123 Offers
Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv
Iran Retaliates; Fires 35-70 Missiles At Israel After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Sirens Blaze Across Tel Aviv

New Facilities For Passengers

Three new X-ray machines have been set up, allowing passengers to get their luggage scanned and proceed directly to the check-in counters. A new conveyor belt has also been installed, making baggage handling faster and smoother.

Airlines have started the process of getting office spaces in the terminal, signaling that operational readiness is almost complete. The terminal will primarily handle ATR aircraft, and the 36 daily ATR flights currently operating from Indore are planned to shift here.

Read Also
MP News: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Master Plan Time Limit Ends, Government Mum Over Fresh Ones
article-image

More Capacity & Better Convenience

Now, there are better facilities for passenger benefit, like, reduced crowding, and improved overall convenience. The approach road inside the airport complex has also been completed, and airport officials are working actively to ensure operations start as scheduled.

First airport to provide such facility 

Indore Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport is the first airport in the country to provide luggage trolleys directly near the conveyor belts in the arrival hall. The facility was introduced from Sunday to make baggage handling easier for passengers.

Read Also
MP News: 635 Km Indore Pipeline 20 Years Old Or More, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash...
article-image

The airport management has instructed the trolley company to keep trolleys available at all times. Staff immediately replace any trolley taken to ensure there is no shortage.

Officials said staff are deployed throughout the day to assist travelers. Earlier, passengers had to search for trolleys and bring them to the belt. Now, they can simply pick up a trolley and load their luggage without any hassle.

Follow us on