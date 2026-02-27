 MP News: 635 Km Indore Pipeline 20 Years Old Or More, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
In Indore, 635 km of ACP and GI pipelines are over 20 years old, with replacement tenders issued under Amrit 2.0, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya informed the Assembly. He said 35 deaths occurred in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water, with 459 hospitalised. Indore Municipal Corporation continues regular water testing, having analysed 84,142 samples since January 2025.

Friday, February 27, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Indore, 635 km of ACP and GI pipelines have been identified as 20 years old or older. For their replacement, tenders were invited under Amrit 2.0 and Letters of Acceptance (LOA) have been issued.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya gave this information in state Assembly on Friday while replying to a question by Congress MLA Ajay Singh.

Singh had asked about deaths in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water and number of pipelines over 20 years old. Vijayvargiya said 20 official deaths occurred due to Acute Diarrheal Disease, with 459 people admitted to hospitals. Indore Municipal Corporation tests city water samples regularly at the Musakhedi Water Test Lab and at filter plants. Total deaths in Bhagirathpura incident have reached 35.

Replying to another question by MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, Vijayvargiya said a death audit analysed the fatalities. On a question by MLA Sohanlal Valmik, he said that water testing under Indore s system is ongoing, with 84,142 samples tested since January 2025.

