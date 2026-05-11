Traders Unhappy Over Encroachment Campaign In Alot | Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): An anti-encroachment drive conducted by the municipal council triggered debate among residents and traders in the town. Several local shopkeepers and residents questioned the manner in which the enforcement action is being carried out and alleged inconsistency in its implementation.

Residents claimed that traders who have allegedly occupied government land for years continue to operate without action, while small shopkeepers placing limited goods outside their legally owned establishments are being identified as encroachers.

Concerns have also been raised regarding alleged selective enforcement in areas such as the Bus Stand, Kargil Crossing, near the municipal council office and Vikramgarh Gate.

Locals further alleged that no significant action has been taken against permanent encroachments, roadside kiosks, large hoardings, or construction material occupying public spaces. Some residents described the current campaign as unfairly affecting small traders and daily livelihoods.

Responding to the criticism, CMO Sitaram Chauhan said that the drive was conducted to clean drains and complete necessary civic arrangements before the monsoon season.