Trader Duped Into Buying 4 Kg Fake Gold For ₹40L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A trader was duped of Rs 40 lakh by three persons including a woman in the Lasudia area, police said on Wednesday. One of the culprits told him that he had around 4 kilograms of gold ornaments to the complainant and told him that he wanted to sell the gold but gave him fake ornaments and made way with Rs 40 lakh received from the complainant.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni said that Jitesh Jaiswal, a resident of Nipania area of the city has lodged a complaint that he had visited his bank on September 22 where he met a person, who told him that he wanted to sell gold ornaments. He took the mobile number of the complainant and later called him up and convinced him to buy the gold ornaments from him. On September 23, the accused called Jaiswal to meet him near a bank in Vijay Nagar. Thereafter the accused introduced himself as Vinod Prajapati and showed him a gold locket to Jaiswal to gain his trust.

This got Jitesh interested in buying the gold and a day after on September 24, Vinod called him up and told him to meet near Bombay Hospital. Jaiswal accompanied by his brother Sandeep drove to the spot, picked up Vinod and all of them drove to a sweets shop where Vinod’s maternal uncle Ramlal Prajapati and his mother were waiting for them.

Jitesh and his brother took them to their office situated in a mall in the Vijay Nagar area where the accused showed them some gold ornaments and informed Jaiswal that the weight of the ornaments was about 4 kilograms and they could sell the ornaments to them for Rs 70 to 80 lakh. When Jaiswal said that he had only Rs 40 lakh at that time, the accused agreed that the complainant could give the remaining money in a few days time. They handed Jitesh a bag full of ornaments, collected the money from him and requested them to drop them near Bombay Hospital which they did. After returning Jaiswal and his brother checked the bag but were shocked to find that the bag had artificial lockets only. They tried to search for the accused but failed and later lodged a complaint with the police. Lasudia police station staff registered a case against three persons under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC and started a search for them. The police are examining the CCTVs to identify the accused.

