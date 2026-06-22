'To Hamari Banayi Sadak Par Mat Chalo,' Says Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Over 'Qafir' Remark In Indore -- VIDEO | X / Anurag Dwary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred controversy in Indore after making remarks about being called ‘qafir’ by some members of the Muslim community during a public event.

Speaking at a development programme in Assembly constituency No. 1, Vijayvargiya said that roads are being built in areas where both Hindus and Muslims live.

“Yahan sadak ban rahi hai. Yahan Hindu bhai bhi rehte hain aur Muslim bhai bhi rehte hain. Kai Muslim bhai humko kafir bolte hain. Agar hum kafir hain, to hamari banayi sadak par mat chalo. Aapke ghar mein Ladli Behna-Ladli Laxmi Yojana ka paisa aa raha hai, to mat lo,” the minister said.

He said if some people consider him a ‘qafir,’ they should not use the roads built by him or accept benefits from government welfare schemes like Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi.

‘Ladli Behna Yojna ke paise mat lo’

"हम अगर काफिर हैं और हमने सड़क बनाई है तो इस पर मत चलो ... आपके घर में लाडली बहन का पैसा आ रहा है तो मत लो - कैलाश विजयवर्गीय pic.twitter.com/SRDIuF0Is2 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 22, 2026

Vijavargiya added, “Humne kaha hai - Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas. Yahi hamari neeti rahi hai. Aap humein vote do ya nahin do, hamara kaam janta ki seva karna hai. Janta ki seva karna hamara dayitva hai. Rajnitik samarthan mile ya na mile, vikas karya jaari rahenge.”

He said that his government has never discriminated against anyone and has always worked on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and development work will continue regardless of political support.

Vijayvargiya also said that if people support them politically, they would work with even greater dedication, but even without support, development would not stop.

According to officials, the minister was attending the second day of a two-day development programme in the constituency on Sunday.

Development project worth ₹2.39 crore announced

During the event, he announced 10 development projects worth ₹2.39 crore for residents of Ward No. 1 and Ward No. 5 and also performed the foundation-laying ceremony for the works.

During his speech, Vijayvargiya called it his good fortune to be a BJP worker and a public representative serving the people.