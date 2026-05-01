Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹7.5 Crore Baneshwar Lok Project |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya formally initiated the redevelopment of the historic Baneshwar Kund under the Baneshwar Lok project on Thursday in Assembly Constituency No 1.

The Indore Development Authority (IDA) prepared the plan to transform the site into a grand religious destination while retaining its historical significance.

IDA CEO Parikshit Jhade said the first phase of the project costs an estimated Rs7.5 crore. The development includes an artistically designed entrance gate inspired by traditional Indian architecture and a towering statue of Lord Shiva within the temple complex. The project will also feature lush gardens, landscaped pathways and seating areas to offer a serene environment for visitors.

The IDA will focus on the beautification and conservation of the historic kund to ensure sustainable water management, alongside building parking facilities and improved infrastructure for accessibility. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, several saints and public representatives attended the ceremony.

Read Also Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Visits Bijasan Mata Temple In Indore, Plans Major Facelift

Vijayvargiya said the project would strengthen the spiritual identity of Indore and create a landmark destination similar to iconic religious corridors in India. Once completed, Baneshwar Lok is expected to emerge as a prominent centre of faith, tourism and cultural pride for the city